Brad Pitt really assaulted Angelina Jolie and kids?

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been in news since images of Angelina Jolie's bruises, she allegedly sustained during a physical fight with her ex-husband on their private jet, have been revealed.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor allegedly hurt Jolie during a physical fight with her while on board a private jet from France to Los Angeles in 2016.

The 58-year-old actor, who has categorically denied all of the allegations of physical fight with Jolie and children, is facing backlash since the alleged incident came in the pubic eye.

Earlier this month, Jolie had been named as the 'Jane Doe' who had sued the FBI after an investigation into ex-husband Brad Pitt was closed. The suit seeks the FBI to release information related to the investigation after Jolie claimed Pitt had physically assaulted her and their children.



The 47-year-old actress filed images to FBI showing bruising to her hand and elbow. The Oscar-winning actress claimed Pitt 'grabbed her by the head, shoulders' and yelled 'you're f**king up this family' during the fight.



Jolie allegedly attempted to choke Pitt from behind in order to restrain him as she says he looked 'like he was going to attack' one of the minors.

The actress claimed while Pitt was in a chokehold, he threw his body back, causing Jolie to slam into chairs behind them, according to FBI documents which have yet to be publicly released but were obtained by several news outlets.

However, the details of the incident left some of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's fans and friends shock. While, some still believe that Pitt could never hurt a woman and children, and specially those who were very close to his heart. They remained unconvinced about the incident and believe the Fight Club actor would never be a 'wife beater'.

Jolie and Pitt became legally single in 2019, but their custody battle is still raging on.

