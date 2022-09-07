Amitabh Bachchan shares trailer of much-awaited movie Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan’s much anticipated movie ‘Goodbye’ trailer was just released and it looks promising.

The movie, which is set to release on October 7th, is a family comedy-drama. The plot of the film revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family, and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heart-warming story of every family ever that takes the gloomiest time of their life to come together as a family.

The trailer shows the story of the Bhalla family kids, trying to come to terms with the death of their mom played by Neena Gupta. While her husband (Amitabh) wishes to cremate her in a traditional manner, his daughter (Rashmika), questions all the archaic practices. She refused to see the logic behind putting cotton in her mother’s nose, tying her toes and other things that the entire family and friends is indulging in.

The film stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.







