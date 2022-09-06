Nation observes Defence Day with simplicity amid floods

A smartly turned-out contingent of PAF Academy Asghar Khan assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Photo: Geo News/file

ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing Defence and Martyrs' Day today to pay tribute to the shaheed (martyrs) and ghazis (honorific for living soldiers) with simplicity amid unprecedented floods that have submerged one-third of the country and have claimed over 1,300 lives so far.

The Pakistan Army postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony — held at the General Headquarters on September 6 every year — in solidarity with flood victims across the country. The ceremony is held to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war.

In 1965, the Indian forces, on this day, crossed the international border at night to attack Pakistan but the nation thwarted its nefarious designs.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr in mosques this morning for the progress and prosperity of the country and the independence of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Change of guards ceremony at Quaid’s mausoleum

A smartly turned-out contingent of PAF Academy Asghar Khan presented the guard of honour and assumed the ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.