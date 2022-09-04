Chadwick Boseman honoured with posthumous Emmy

Chadwick Boseman, the late “Black Panther” actor, was awarded a posthumous win for outstanding character voice-over for T’Challa in the animated series What If…? from Disney+ and Marvel Studios.

The late actor made in an indelible mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivering stunning performances as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther as well as Avengers: End Game. But his voice work as Star-Lord T’Challa in the animated series was one of his last projects, before he passed away in August, 2020.

Accepting the honour, the late actor’s wife Taylor Simone also gave an emotional speech at the event. She said, “When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new.”

In the end, she added, “Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf.”