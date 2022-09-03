Prince William and Kate praise GCHQ’s efforts for publishing new children’s puzzle book

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have penned a heartwarming foreword for the new children’s book, Puzzles of Spies.

The new book has been published by Puffin house and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

The Cambridge couple, who has recently decided to move from Kensington Palace to a new home near Windsor, also revealed that they would also try solving the puzzles with the help of their children; Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

In the foreword, William and Kate wrote, “We are delighted that the brilliant minds at GCHQ have been busy working on a third puzzle book, and that this edition is designed for younger readers.

"Hopefully this might mean we find them easier to solve…!” they quipped.

The couple continued saying, “As a family, we are no strangers to the vital work of GCHQ. We have seen first-hand how staff constantly adapt to face new threats, and we remain inspired by how committed staff are to protecting our national security.”

The royal couple also highlighted the impact of COVID pandemic on mental health across the nation, “It impacted our ability to go to work, to school, and to socialize in the way we are all accustomed to.”

The duke and duchess also shared that the proceeds from the first publication will partly go towards their mental health organization, Royal Foundation.