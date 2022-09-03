BLINKS & ARMYs come together in support of V-Jennie dating rumor?

The top trending topic of discussion in the music industry at the moment is the dating rumours between BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS's V.



Earlier in May, dating rumours between Jennie and V started doing rounds after a Jeju island photo went viral on the internet.

After that, more images of the two were made available to the public in August. They showed the duo hanging out in places like V's mansion and Los Angeles, among others.

ARMYs and BLINKs collectively expressed their annoyance and concern regarding the BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie situation and claimed that "they no longer care anymore".

Fans don't care if BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are dating, all they want is for the rumours to stop and for hackers to stop violating their privacy by leaking private photos and other information.

Here are some fan's tweets regarding the dating rumours:















