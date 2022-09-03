Ed Sheeran shares NEXT music milestone inspired by Coldplay

Ed Sheeran is seemingly looking forward to follow the footsteps of Coldplay .
The Shape Of You singer admits that he wants to retire early with the gratitude that he has enough hits to continue his legacy.
The singer has had five number one albums and 10 number on singles so far.
As per The Sun: “My next milestone is . . . Coldplay have done 20 years, so I would love to get to 20 years in my career.
“I feel like that’s an achievable milestone.
“But it’s still quite scary because it’s a long way away. I’m very young in my career compared to someone like U2 or Coldplay, but U2 and Coldplay are two acts I look at avidly.“
Ed's first single dropped in 2014. The singer is close to complete a decade in the music industry.
