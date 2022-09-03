Amber Heard intentionally ‘manipulated’ Johnny Depp during his darkest days

Johnny Depp close friend Doug Stanhope has described Amber Heard as a ‘manipulator’ who took advantage of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during his darkest days.



Depp’s pal disclosed in his book titled No Encore for the Donkey, the Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp had a "toxic" marriage.

Amber intentionally tried to manipulate Johnny Depp during a time of mourning following his mother Betty Sue Palmer’s death, he said.

Betty died on May 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Later, Johnny, during a testimony in defamation trial, had told the court how his mother’s death made him realise he wanted a divorce from Amber Heard.

In the book, Doug Stanhope who is an author and stand-up comedian, said “Depp’s wife, Amber Heard, seemed, I assume using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more, and harder."