Imran Khan escapes road accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A vehicle included in the convoy of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan met with a road accident near Rawat on Saturday. However, he escaped unhurt in the accident.



The ill-fated vehicle caught fire in the overnight accident that took place while Imran Khan's motorcade was returning to his residence in the federal capital after he addressed a public rally in Gujrat early on Friday.

The people jumped out of the burning vehicle to save their lives. Imran Khan is safe as he was riding a car behind the affected vehicle. Rescue and the Rawat police station teams rushed to the site. The fire brigade put out the fire.

According to the police, no lives were lost in the accident. The fire broke out in the running vehicle, police said.

The affected vehicle is a part of Imran Khan's personal security squad.