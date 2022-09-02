Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of her upcoming ‘surprise’ project ‘Mega Blockbuster’: Photo

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has recently announced another interesting project on social media, which her ardent fans have already declared to be “the biggest hit of the year”.



On Friday morning, the Gehraiyaan actress has turned to Instagram and shared a photo of her upcoming movie poster titled Mega Blockbuster.

In the poster, Deepika looked gorgeous in a pink cotton desi attire while hair was tied into a pony tail.

In the caption, the Ram Leela star has announced about her movie’s trailer date as she writes, “Surprise! #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster.”

Reportedly, this new movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Kapil Sharma who also posted about this exciting news on their social media handles.



Nevertheless, fans are thrilled and curious to know what’s this all about as one user commented, “it’s gonna be a mega blockbuster.”

However, a few followers have also speculated that it might be some advertisement announcement.

“It’s an ad I guess!” someone added.

Meanwhile, Deepika has few interesting movies such as Pathaan, Project K, Fighter and The Intern in the pipeline.