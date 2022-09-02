Brooklyn Beckham leaves fans swooning with latest PDA-filled photo with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has left fans swooning with his latest PDA-filled photo with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Fans can’t stop gushing over their amazing chemistry after Brooklyn shared a loved-up photo with his ladylove as he sweetly put his arms around her on Wednesday.

Nicola looked gorgeous in a pink PVC dress and gloves and had her hair blown out and styled while accessorizing with dangly silver earrings after a recent photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn looked dapper in a comfortable grey jumper and jeans as he hugged her and took the selfie.

He wrote in the caption: 'You are the most amazing person in the world and I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to live my life with you xx. You have the most amazing heart!'

Nicola also took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her beau as they watched a movie together.

This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test as he showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza recently.



