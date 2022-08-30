Sindh Action Committee demands tent city in Karachi for flood affectees

Displaced people sit on a tractor with their belongings as they make their way to reach safer place camp after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Shikarpur of Sindh province on August 30, 2022. — AFP

HYDERABAD: Sindh Action Committee on Tuesday held a rally to protest against the treatment being meted out to the province's flood affectees, demanding that victims of the recent rain-induced flooding be provided accommodation in Karachi through a tent city.

The rally was led by members of the committee Qaumi Awami Tehreek chief Ayaz Latif Palijo, Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party (STP) chairman Dr Qadir Magsi, Sindh United Party leader Syed Zain Shah, and Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Bashir) leader Dr Niaz Kalani

Later, the nationalist leaders also held a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club.

"People have been lying on the streets due to the flooding," Palijo said, criticising Sindh's government for leaving flood-hit affectees in distress.

Taking a jibe at Sindh's administration, Palijo added that the "rulers are waiting for the province to drown, so they can hold all the incoming funds" which are actually meant for victims of the catastrophe.

"People of Sindh are a marketing strategy for the rulers," he remarked.

"The rulers are busy doing visits and photo sessions," Dr Qadar Magsi said, while Zain Shah complained about the floods destroying agriculture, homes, and infrastructure.

"Flood affectees are not getting any help," Niaz Kalani remarked.