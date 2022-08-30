Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal receives humanitarian assistance sent by UAE in Islamabad. — Twitter/@uaeembassyisb

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi on Tuesday announced humanitarian assistance for flood affectees in Pakistan and extended his condolences to the country following recent catastrophic floods which have killed more than 1,100 people and affected over 33 million.

A statement issued by the ambassador stated that the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued directives to transport relief aid, shelter materials, and humanitarian needs for those affected by torrential rains and floods.

"This assistance includes tons of food and health packages, various shelter materials, as well as urgent relief materials, with the aim of contributing in efforts to relieve the affected population and provide necessary needs in such circumstances, especially for vulnerable groups of women and children," the statement read.



On Sunday August 28, the first relief aid plane from UAE landed in Islamabad. The flight carried various food and shelter aid, which was to be followed by a number of other aid planes over the coming days to provide support to mitigate the repercussions caused by the floods.



The statement added that the constant downpour since June 15 is hampering relief efforts in flood-hit areas. However, the UAE's Red Crescent, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and other charitable organizations are working closely with Pakistan's relevant authorities to provide rescue and relief assistance.

Through the assistance, vital food packages, shelter, and medical supplies are being distributed among affectees in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The assistance also includes a mobile clinic in Sindh which is treating people in flood hit areas of the province.