Samantha Markle laughs off Meghan Markle podcast: 'More like a seductive commercial'

Samantha Markle is sharing her two cents on Meghan Markle podcast, Archetypes.
Speaking on GB News, the 57-year-old revealed how Meghan was trying to be 'seductive' while speaking of her problems with the royal family.
"Well, you know, it's so funny, it was so breathy and seductive," began Samantha.
She added: "It sounded more like a seductive commercial of some sort, than [a podcast]."
Adding of guest Serena Williams, Samantha said: "Neither of them are spring chickens, so the whole time I was expecting them to bust out in a Saturday Night Live Dusty Muffin skit", before calling the whole episode "odd".
Meghan released the first episode of her podcast Archetypes in the third week of August. During the instalment, the Duchess talked about her struggles with being 'ambitious' in the royal family.
Michael Jackson passed away in California after drug overdose
Johnny Depp dressed up at MTV 'moon man' for VMAs this week
Chris Rock reveals he rejected offer to host the upcoming Oscars in 2023
Queen Elizabeth said, “The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible...
Britney Spears, Elton John planning a 'huge production' for the music video of ‘Hold Me Closer,’ claims source
Meghan Markle launched her long-awaited podcast last Tuesday.