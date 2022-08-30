Govt establishes National Flood Response and Coordination Centre

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif presides over the national flood emergency meeting in PM House. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Following the destruction caused by recent floods in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced the establishment of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Monday.

The PM presided the national flood emergency meeting with coalition parties in the federal and provincial governments, armed forces of Pakistan, and government institutions working for flood relief in the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the high-level meeting held at the PM House to review the aftermath of the monsoon flooding, alongside Naval chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shahbaz shared that the centre — led by himself — will comprise of federal ministers, representatives of Pakistan Army, provincial chief ministers, and experts.

The PM added that the NFRCC will act as a bridge between government institutions, disaster management authorities, and donors to ensure a seamless rehabilitation process of flood affectees across Pakistan.

The centre will gather information and analyse updated information to later pass on to the relevant government agencies.

The command centre will also monitor rescue and relief work being carried out to restore damaged infrastructure amid severe flooding.