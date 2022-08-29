Meghan Markle breaks silence on relationship with Thomas Markle: ‘Not with Archie’

Meghan Markle finally sheds light on the exact moment she realized she had lost her dad Thomas Markle ‘for good’.

The admissions have been made in Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

It read, “Meghan grew up very close to her father, Thomas, a retired lighting director who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, but she has been estranged from him basically since the wedding.”

“And every miserable fissure in their former bond has been publicized, often by him. After the wedding, The Mail on Sunday leaked a heartfelt letter Meghan wrote to her father begging him to stop speaking to reporters.”

“Meghan sued for invasion of privacy and won, though the defense mounted against her painted her as calculating and manipulative. When I ask about it, Meghan doesn’t stay in her sadness for long; instead, she uses it to discuss how toxic tabloid culture has torn two families apart.”