Meghan Markle breaks silence on relationship with Thomas Markle: ‘Not with Archie’

Meghan Markle finally sheds light on the exact moment she realized she had lost her dad Thomas Markle ‘for good’.
The admissions have been made in Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.
It read, “Meghan grew up very close to her father, Thomas, a retired lighting director who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, but she has been estranged from him basically since the wedding.”
“And every miserable fissure in their former bond has been publicized, often by him. After the wedding, The Mail on Sunday leaked a heartfelt letter Meghan wrote to her father begging him to stop speaking to reporters.”
“Meghan sued for invasion of privacy and won, though the defense mounted against her painted her as calculating and manipulative. When I ask about it, Meghan doesn’t stay in her sadness for long; instead, she uses it to discuss how toxic tabloid culture has torn two families apart.”
Netflix has dropped the intriguing trailer of the K-drama version of 'Little Women'
The singer, 34, was a major winner as she earned video for good for her hit 'About Damn Time'
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids will be attending Lambrook School
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal family is only getting worse
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be returning to the UK for the first time since Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet reportedly is ‘unsmiling most of the time’ in a shocking admission