'The Invitation' manages to top box office charts

"The Invitation" managed to top box office charts with a paltry $7 million according to Reuters.

Overall, the domestic box office generated just $54 million over the weekend, the worst collective result in months.

And the bad times are expected to continue until at least late September or early October, when "Don't Worry Darling" (Sept. 23), "Halloween Ends" (Oct. 14) and the comic book adaptation "Black Adam" (Oct. 21) open in theaters.

It's a disappointing finale to an otherwise strong summer at the movies, which fielded plenty of box office hits including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Minions: The Rise of Gru," "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Elvis."

"The Invitation" cost $10 million to produce, so it won't take a ton of coinage to turn a profit. But negative reviews and its pesky "C" CinemaScore likely won't be helpful in convincing people to go to theaters for "The Invitation." Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, the story follows Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel of "Game of Thrones" fame) who is invited to her long-lost family's home in the English countryside, where she discovers sinister secrets.