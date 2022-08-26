Olivia Wilde reveals why she has dismissed Shia LaBeouf from Don’t Worry Darling

Olivia Wilde has opened up on why she fired Shia LaBeouf, who was initially approached to play Jack– which is now portrayed by Harry Styles – in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.



In a recent interview with Variety, Wilde, who is also the director of the movie, revealed, “Shia’s process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.”

She continued, “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

The actress-director believed that it’s important to create “a safe and trusting environment” for people to do their “best work”.

“My responsibility to the production and the cast is to protect them. That was my job,” said the 38-year-old.

The Rush star also spoke up on the allegations made by the singer FKA Twigs in 2020, stating, “A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behaviour. Particularly with a movie like this.”

“I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported,” explained the actress.

Wilde also wished Shia “health and “evolution” as she believed in “restorative justice”.

In the end, however, she added, “For our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive.”