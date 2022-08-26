Lilibet, Archie welcome a new friend at Montecito residence

Lilibet and Archie have welcomed a new friend at Montecito residence as their parents Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a rescued dog.
The Beagle Freedom Project, a leading organization for rescuing and re-homing animals, said in a post on its site that Prince Harry and Meghan have adopted a dog named Mia, one of 4,000 beagles that were rescued from abusive conditions.
Sharing the details, the BFP said earlier this month, the royal couple visited BFP to adopt a pup.
The Duchess expressed that she has long supported BFP and wanted to give a loving home to an Envigo survivor, preferably an older dog in need.
After playing with sweet Momma Mia, they knew she was the one.
Mia’s new home is a sprawling estate in Montecito, where the 7-year-old dog will roam around a lush 7-acre property.
