Prince Harry pays touching tribute to beloved polo player Chevy Beh

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to beloved polo player Chevy Beh, who sadly died last week at the age of 37.



Chevy was scheduled to play on the Royal Salute team at the charity event, according to the Hello magazine.

Harry took part in a minute of silence to honour Chevy, who had once played against him and Prince William when he captained the England Under-21 team.

Meghan Markle’s husband was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.

Dressed in light blue and white team colors, the Duke of Sussex galloped across a polo pitch set against the unusual backdrop of the Rockies.

At the start of the tournament, Archie and Lilibet’s father also kept his hat off in honor of the American national anthem.