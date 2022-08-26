Prince Harry pays touching tribute to beloved polo player Chevy Beh

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry paid a touching tribute to beloved polo player Chevy Beh, who sadly died last week at the age of 37.
Chevy was scheduled to play on the Royal Salute team at the charity event, according to the Hello magazine.
Harry took part in a minute of silence to honour Chevy, who had once played against him and Prince William when he captained the England Under-21 team.
Meghan Markle’s husband was back in the saddle on Thursday, competing in a polo match for charity in Carbondale, Colorado.
Dressed in light blue and white team colors, the Duke of Sussex galloped across a polo pitch set against the unusual backdrop of the Rockies.
At the start of the tournament, Archie and Lilibet’s father also kept his hat off in honor of the American national anthem.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the sets of 'Don't Worry Darlings'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the latest actor to be finalised for the fourth season of the hit Amazon series The Boys
Olivia Wilde opened up about beau Harry Styles’ musical contribution to her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling
Princess Diana’s friend revealed his last conversation with the princess before the horrific car crash
Dr Shola tweeted, “Piers Morgan's latest attack on Meghan Markle is unhinged."
queen and the monarchy were slammed for maintaining their silence after Diana's death