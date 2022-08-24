James Bond is not misogynistic, he lives by different moral code, says Bond author

James Bond author Anthony Horowitz admitted that the fictional character Bond “lives by different moral code”.
According to Independent, Anthony has written three Bond novels and the recent one was published in May this year.
The author, who was recognised for his contributions to literature, revealed at the 2021 New Year Honours list, “The third one titled With A Mind To Kill is my last one for the franchise.”
Speaking with PA Media news agency, the 67-year-old said, “When I’m writing the books, I always hear Sean Connery and see Daniel Craig.”
The British writer defended “Bond”, adding, “He’s a man of the 50s and 60s, so he lives by a different moral code to the one we have now.”
The author rejected the suggestion that Bond is “chauvinistic, sexist or misogynistic”.
“I think he treats women very well in the books and has great respect for them, yet I admit he has some of the attitudes that we now would not celebrate in the 21st century, but that’s because the books were written in the 20th century,” explained Anthony.
He added, “It was a different time.”
Johnny Depp's MTV VMAs performance will mark his first on-camera appearance after Amber Heard libel case
Netflix to stream the remake of the Japanese animated sci-fi/horror series ‘Parasyte'
Shakira sought psychological support following Gerard Pique breakup after 12-year-long relationship
Johnny Depp caught ‘burying damning evidence’ of physical, mental injury with Amber Heard
Ben Affleck's pal Kevin Smith shares beautiful details of his Georgia wedding with Jennifer Lopez
Kim Kardashian arrived at a Los Angeles studio to film a new video for pal Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel on Tuesday