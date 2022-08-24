James Bond is not misogynistic, he lives by different moral code, says Bond author

James Bond author Anthony Horowitz admitted that the fictional character Bond “lives by different moral code”.



According to Independent, Anthony has written three Bond novels and the recent one was published in May this year.

The author, who was recognised for his contributions to literature, revealed at the 2021 New Year Honours list, “The third one titled With A Mind To Kill is my last one for the franchise.”

Speaking with PA Media news agency, the 67-year-old said, “When I’m writing the books, I always hear Sean Connery and see Daniel Craig.”

The British writer defended “Bond”, adding, “He’s a man of the 50s and 60s, so he lives by a different moral code to the one we have now.”

The author rejected the suggestion that Bond is “chauvinistic, sexist or misogynistic”.

“I think he treats women very well in the books and has great respect for them, yet I admit he has some of the attitudes that we now would not celebrate in the 21st century, but that’s because the books were written in the 20th century,” explained Anthony.

He added, “It was a different time.”