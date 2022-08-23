PTI seeks time from ECP to respond to notice in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Tuesday sought two weeks' time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to respond to notices received in the prohibited funding case, a request that was accepted.
A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, held a hearing on a notice served to PTI chairman Imran Khan in the case.
Owing to his schedule, PTI’s lawyer Shah Khawar did not appear at the hearing. However, the party’s assistant lawyer Naveed Anjum represented the party in the hearing.
He said that there are several documents in the case which he has to gather which requires time. The lawyer then sought two weeks from the commission to submit a detailed response to the notice.
In response to the request, the CEC asked PTI’s lawyer why he has to collect the documents when he already possesses them, as he had been part of the entire process.
Anjum responded by saying that the party is collecting documents from foreign chapters.
The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 6, after PTI’s request for extra time was approved by the commission.
