Queen of Malaysia discloses she watches ‘Kuruluş: Osman’

Queen of Malaysia Azizah Aminah visited the set of Turkish drama serial Kuruluş: Osman with her daughters, and disclosed that she is also fond of it.



The official Instagram handle of the popular historic drama serial shared the pictures of the Queen with the actors and the makers of Kuruluş: Osman.

The Turkish caption of the post reads: “Queen of Malaysia visited the set of Kuruluş Osman.”

It further said meeting with the producer/screenwriter Mehmet Bozdağ and the actors, Queen Azizah also congratulated Bozdağ for drama’s success.

The Queen also conveyed her congratulations and wishes of gratitude on behalf of the Malaysian people, saying that she watched Bozdağ Production's TV series, especially Kurulus: Osman with admiration.



