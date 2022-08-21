Eminem, Ice Cube are favorite rappers of Duchess of Kent

The Duchess of Kent recently revealed that Eminem and Ice Cube are among her favourite rappers

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, Prince Edward’s wife talked about the genre of music she loves while stating: “I'll listen to anything.”

“I just love music. Something that catches my ear on the radio - I don't really listen to records. If it makes my feet tap then I'm happy,” she shared.

The duchess admitted that she does not “know all (the) names” of rappers but she had a fondness for the Lose Yourself singer as well as the former N.W.A member.

“I even like beat boxing,” she added.

Previously, during her conversation on The Alan Titchmarsh Show in 2011, she weighed in on her passion for music.

She said: ‘When I was teaching the first thing I began to notice was the power of music as a stimulant to these children to give them confidence and self-belief. I began to see that happen all the time.

"Some of the children I taught haven’t necessarily become musicians, but the confidence it has given them, some have joined the Army, some to university, which they might not have done otherwise.

“I have always loved talent, I love that tickle up the neck when you see talent and I began to realise I was teaching some very, very gifted children,” she added.