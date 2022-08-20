‘Tragic’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle choosing ‘suspicious’ time for UK return

Experts warn the Royal Family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘suspicious’ trip to the UK, as well as its implications for the Crown.

This revelation has been made by royal journalist Dan Wootton, in an interview with Mail Online.

There, he spoke of the suspicious nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip and admitted, “There are suspicions that the UK trip early next month – ostensibly to attend a number of charity events – could be used to create more content for such a TV programme.”

“Charles and William are now said to be very careful in any communication with Harry, conscious that details of private conversations have previously been leaked to favoured American media outlets.”

Before concluding he added, “It’s tragic that relations have sunk to this level, but it was always inevitable, given Harry and Meghan are on the warpath, to hell with the wider consequences to the Royal Family.”