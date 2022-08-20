Elaine Bredehoft pledges to Amber Heard ‘complete cooperation’

Amber Heard’s former lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has reacted for the first time after the Aquaman actress hired new legal counsel to represent her as she appeals the verdict in defamation case against Johnny Depp.



Elaine, who is stepping down after Heard picked David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown to lead the appeals team, has said, "This is the perfect time to pass the baton."

Bredehoft further said, "I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success."

According to the Daily Mail, attorney Ben Rottenborn, who served alongside Bredehoft, will continue to serve on Amber Heard's legal team.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will be represented by attorney Camille Vasquez, who turned an internet sensation during the defamation trial and won the hearts of the fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.