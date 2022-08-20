BLACKPINK receives congratulatory presents from luxury brands: Photos

BLACKPINK receives congratulatory presents from luxury brands

BLACKPINK achieves another milestone of success with their new single Pink Venom on YouTube. The girl band received over 10 million views on their new track.

Once Time magazine announced that BLACKPINK is the "biggest girl group in the world."

As soon as the news broke, their fans and brands alike became quite excited and swamped the group with stunning congratulatory gifts.





CHECK OUT THEIR LUXURY GIFTS:





1. Dior

On the success of Pink Venom release, Dior sent BLACKPINK’s Jisoo a beautiful bouquet of flowers along with a handwritten note.



For those unversed, Jisoo became a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior in 2021.





2. Cartier

The French luxury goods brand also sent Jisoo an impressive pink bouquet with a customized name to congratulate BLACKPINK for their comeback.

Jisoo was named a global ambassador for Cartier in May of this year.





3. Hera Beauty

To congratulate their long-time ambassador, Hera Beauty sent black and pink balloons, flowers, and a cake theme to match Pink Venom colours.



BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been an ambassador for the luxury Korean cosmetics brand Hera Beauty since 2019.





4. Chanel

Jennie, affectionately nicknamed “Human Chanel,” has been a global ambassador for the timeless Chanel brand since 2018.

The French luxury fashion brand sent Chanel-branded bread and an impressive coffee cart to Jennie to celebrate the group’s return.





5. Saint Laurent

The creative director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello, sent Rose a beautiful bouquet of red roses with a handwritten note.



BLACKPINK’s Rose was named an ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020 and became the first female K-Pop idol to attend the Met Gala when she was accompanied by the director in 2021.



