Kardashian-Jenners bring fashion A-game to street: pics

Kendall Jenner amazed onlookers with her glam look in a gorgeous white gown as she arrived at her star-studded party at Soho House Malibu on Thursday night.
While receiving support from her famous family for her liquor launch, including older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, the 26-year-old supermodel oozed confidence as she smiled and gave photographers a friendly wave.
According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 26-year-old supermodel looked adorable in a figure-hugging garment with a pair of open-toed stiletto heels and a coordinating black leather shoulder bag.
For the occasion, Khloe, 38, cut a chic figure in a quilted denim jacket meanwhile, Kim, 41, showed off her famous curves in a figure-hugging grey bodysuit, looking gorgeous as ever.
Kylie was also there to support her sister as she was seen holding hands with her close friend Yris Palmer as they left the party.
However, Jenner's one of best pals, Hailey Bieber, and husband Justin Bieber also joined the event.
