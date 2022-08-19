PMD predicts more rainfall, urban flooding in Pakistan

People walk across a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted more rainfall across the country with Balochistan and Sindh to receive heavy downpour accompanied by wind and thunderstorm between August 19 and 22.

From August 20 to 23, wind and thundershowers will accompany isolated heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan with occasional intervals.

While on August 23 and 24, rainfall with wind and thundershowers is expected to drench Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan.

PMD has warned urban flooding may affect Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad on August 19 and 20. On the other hand, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur could also be impacted with urban flooding on August 23 and 24.

Urban flooding may also inundate Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faislabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan on August 21 and 22.



Met Office has also issued warnings of flash flooding in parts of Pakistan including Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on 19 and 20 August.

From 22 to 24 August, flash flooding is also expected to flow across local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on 21 and 22 August.

Rains could also trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Riverine flooding in Indus and its tributaries may occur during the forecast period.

Met department has asked travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.

PMD has advised relevant authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures during the forecast period to avoid emergencies.

Met department shared that a low pressure (LPA) over upper Sindh is likely to weaken during the next 12 hours, while another low pressure (LPA) area is likely to approach Sindh from August 23.

“Due to this weather system, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and southern parts of the country,” a press statement by Met read.