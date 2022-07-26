Floods, rainfall: Army extends support in rescue, rehab activities

RAWALPINDI: The military leadership on Monday reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities in the wake of floods and heavy rainfalls.
This affirmation was extended by the military leadership at the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The conference was held at the GHQ on Monday.
The COAS also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate suffering of the people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The forum took a comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on border and internal security.
General Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of the masses.
SARGODHA: Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.The police spokesperson said on Monday...
LAKKI MARWAT: At least 13 people were injured when a pickup truck overturned due to a tyre burst in a remote Wanda...
KASUR: Five people were abducted in different incidents here on Monday.Arshad Mayo, a resident of Mouzal Kanganpur,...
TAKHTBHAI: The scion of Mohmand tribe and former provincial minister Iftikhar Khan Mohmand is likely to join the...
KHAR: Armed men shot dead a man in Saddiabad Phattak Bazaar in Bajaur tribal district on Monday.The police said that...
YANGON: Myanmar´s junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a...
Comments