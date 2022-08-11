Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. —AFP

KARACHI: A day after the torrential showers lashed Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast that the port city is expected to receive around 150 millimeters of rainfall during the next four to five days under the influence of the fourth monsoon spell.

In its daily report, the Met Office forecast heavy rains in the port city today, adding that this rain spell is expected to continue until August 14.

“Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper and western parts of the country,” said the PMD.

The weather department warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Waziristan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period, it added.

Rain coupled with thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, northeast and south Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan today (Thursday).

However, another monsoon system will hit Sindh from August 17 or 18, the PMD added.