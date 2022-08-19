Victoria Beckham looks drop-dead gorgeous as she promotes new eye makeup

File footage

Victoria Beckham set the temperature soaring high with her latest picture, in which she was seem promoting a new collection from her beauty line.

The former Spice Girls star, 48, looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she posed in a satin purple slip dress from her own collection.

The stunning picture, shared on Victoria’s makeup brand’s Instagram page, Victoria Beckham Beauty, on Friday, showcased her well-maintained physique as she promoted the latest Satin Kajal Liner.

Victoria, who has been sharing gorgeous glimpses of her family vacations in Miami with her fans on the social media app. kept her brunette locks locked in a messy bun and donned a fresh, neutral makeup look for the picture.

In the caption, she wrote, “A new Satin Kajal Liner is almost here. A modern neutral that makes a statement. Any guesses on the shade?”

Take a look.



