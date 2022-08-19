Here's how weather affects your mood and energy

Mans hands on his head under sunlight. — Unsplash

We have often heard terms like "rainy blue days" and "sunny disposition" which means the English language, and possibly others, too point toward how weather affects our mood and energy.

Apart from weather objectively affecting our moods, personal preference also plays a major role. Some people love summers while others find themselves irritable and frustrated in the same weather.

Climate can affect emotions and mental health, especially for people who are more sensitive to weather changes.

Mood

Healthline reported that humidity and temperatures lower than 10 degrees Celsius and above 21 degrees Celsius can cause low moods. On the contrary, clear skies and mid-range temperatures result in a better mood.

Energy

Apparently, cold weather signals the body to "hibernate" resulting in low energy. Warmer temperatures can boost both energy and mood but up to 21 degrees Celsius.

Sunlight can also affect energy by directly impacting the circadian rhythm which is the body's natural clock.

Stress

The body can sense a drop in atmospheric pressure. This is why some people feel uneasy before a storm.

Stress levels are also increased by high temperatures. A heated environment increases aggression and irritability.

Decision power

Sunny weather can affect brainpower by improving attentiveness in case of ADHD and boosting memory.

Studies have shown that warm weather can make people tolerant of financial risk. In hotter months, more impulsive investments and purchases are observed, reported Healthline.

Suicide risk

Suicides occur more in the spring season or early summer. Researchers have not found why this happens but they have some theories.

They think sunlight exposure could change levels of neurotransmitters. For those with bipolar or other mood disorders, rising temperatures can trigger an episode.

Scientists are studying the impacts of weather on mental health and several studies have analysed the relationship with certain disorders like major depression and bipolar disorder as well.