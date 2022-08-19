Netflix's 'The Sandman' releases two-part bonus episode: Stream now

Netflix's The Sandman has hooked back the fans with Two part bonus episode that is streaming now.
After The Sandman's recent success the giant dropped the trailer of a two-part bonus episode that was released on August 19, 2022.
An hour-long, two-part bonus episode titled A Dream of Thousand Cats is currently streaming on Netflix.
The bonus episode trailer reveals the existence of an animated fantasy world where cats could be seen manifesting their dreams.
For those unaware, The show itself premiered on Netflix on August 5, 2022.
It is based on the story of a cosmic being named Morpheus the King of Dreams, who embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and is in a bid to restore his power.
