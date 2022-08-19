World Cup Super League: Pakistan in top 3 after winning Netherlands ODI series

Pakistan get together after a Mohammad Nawaz strike, Netherlands vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Rotterdam, August 18, 2022. Couretsy KNCB

The Pakistan team has obtained the third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League after winning back-to-back matches against the Netherlands.

As per the latest ICC update, Pakistan have 110 points after playing 17 matches in the current cycle with a net run rate of +0.221. Pakistan have won 11 matches and lost 6 so far.

England are on top with 125 points while Bangladesh are at placed second with 120 points.

India are ranked 7 on the list with 89 points after losing four matches out of nine played.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.



In case Pakistan clean sweep the Netherlands in the ongoing series, it will lift their points to 120 and assure them of a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.



