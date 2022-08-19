World Cup Super League: Pakistan in top 3 after winning Netherlands ODI series

The Pakistan team has obtained the third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League after winning back-to-back matches against the Netherlands.
As per the latest ICC update, Pakistan have 110 points after playing 17 matches in the current cycle with a net run rate of +0.221. Pakistan have won 11 matches and lost 6 so far.
England are on top with 125 points while Bangladesh are at placed second with 120 points.
India are ranked 7 on the list with 89 points after losing four matches out of nine played.
Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.
In case Pakistan clean sweep the Netherlands in the ongoing series, it will lift their points to 120 and assure them of a place in next year’s event proper, irrespective of how their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan pan out.
