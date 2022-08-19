Meghan Markle's friend faces backlash for his comments about Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's close friend seems to be under fire for allegedly provoking anger against Kate Middleton and Prince William
Richard Eden, a royal editor of Daily Mail, has levelled the accusation against Omid Scobie after he wrote an article accusing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of wasting the Sovereign Grant funding but moving to Windsor.
Writing for Yahoo, Mr Scobie said: "Despite spending over $5.4 million on turning Kensington Palace into a forever home, the Cambridges are leaving London this month for a new property in Windsor. Was it all a waste of Sovereign Grant funding?"
Commenting on the article, Mr Eden said: "I see Omid Scobie is desperately trying to whip up anger against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge..again."
Scobie, without naming Eden, reacted: "All the time in the world to tweet nonsense but not even a few minutes spent reading the actual article they've chosen to cry about".
Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving their family from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage, Windsor to be closer to the Queen. The couple are expected to be assigned new big roles by the Firm.
Experts note how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are battling with ‘majorly hectic’ things
The adorable picture features David and Victoria Beckham with daughter Harper and son Cruz
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and listed the date of separation as 15 Sept., the day after the...
Keke Palmer reveals she wants to explore the life of late singer in her interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘no longer sizzling-hot property’ in terms of PR, as per an expert
Experts believe Prince Harry will end up making his Oprah interview ‘more like childs play’ with the memoir