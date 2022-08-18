Govt lifts import ban on luxury items to meet IMF condition: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday lifted the import ban on luxury items to meet a condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ahead of the board's meeting later this month to revive the $6 billion loan programme.
Addressing a press conference alongside members of the government's economic team, Miftah Ismail said that the import ban on non-luxury items was placed in line with the IMF's demands.
Miftah said that after much back-and-forth, the IMF has finally announced that its board meeting will take place on August 29 — for considering Pakistan's request for the release of the $1.17 billion tranche.
The finance minister noted that the government has also fulfilled all the pre-requisites of the lender, while the funding gap of $4 billion has also been met — after friendly countries agreed to help Pakistan financially.
Miftah said that after the import ban, it became easier for the government to import necessary commodities, which were essential for the masses.
"When we have limited dollars and we have to feed a huge population, our priority automatically becomes [the nation]. We had to choose between importing cars and wheat — that's why we imposed a ban [on non-essential items]."
The finance minister said the government was scrapping the import ban as it was an international requirement, but noted that the regulatory duty that will be imposed on the non-essential imported items will be three times higher than the current levels.
"...we will impose such heavy duties that these items cannot be imported [easily] or at least in their finished form. I don't have enough dollars, so I will prioritise cotton, edible oil, and wheat. I do not prioritise Iphones or cars."
The heavy duties will be imposed on completely built-up (CBU) commodities — cars, mobile phones, and electronic appliances — and apart from them, the imported fish, meat, purse, and other such non-luxury items.
"Even then, if a person wants to import a car that is originally worth Rs60 million [but after the regulatory duties] it will cost them Rs300-400 million, they can import it."
Miftah said that the government's objective was not just to allow imports, but it was to fulfil international and IMF demands, while also keeping the current account deficit in check.
More to follow .....
PTI chief has threatened to take legal action against the agency If FIA does not withdraw notice
Imran Khan says Gill's remand is a "part of the conspiracy to target me and PTI by forcibly getting false statements...
Development paves the way for the IMF’s August 29 executive board meeting
“Sedition case against Shahbaz Gill is based on political revenge,” says his counsel
IHC three-member bench will be headed by acting CJ Aamer Farooq and include Justice Miangul Hassan and Justice Babar...
Murad Raas says that a summary of over 16,000 jobs for educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward