Meghan Markle to invite Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on 'second honeymoon'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to have a star studded guest list for wedding vows renewal.

The Sussexes are planning to host an intimate ceremony in US before the end of summers to mark their 'second honeymoon'. They will be also joined by Meghan's mother Doria.

Speaking to Heat, the source close to the couple reveals: "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.

"Meghan’s mum Doria will be on the list, but she’ll be the only family member.

"Then there will be a handful of their close US friends – like Katherine and David [Foster], Janina [Gavankar], possibly Priyanka and Nick Jonas – but, obviously, it’ll all depend on their schedules.

"There’ll be roles for the kids and they’ll write their own vows.

"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."

The source continued: "Things are going to be beyond hectic with the docuseries and other priorities.

"They’ll make the time, though, and they’re both super-excited to do this," concludes the source.