Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rains in Karachi today. Photo: Twitter/ @Shahery47341188

KARACHI: As the port city continues to receive intermittent moderate to heavy showers since yesterday (Wednesday), Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains coupled with thunderstorms in Karachi today under the influence of the season's fourth monsoon spell.

Talking to Geo News, the chief meteorologist predicted that the new spell of intermittent rains is expected to continue till night. He maintained that under the influence of the weather system, most parts of the province are expected to receive rains.

Intermittent rains are expected to continue in Nawabshah, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu till August 20, he added. “Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi,” warned Sardar Sarfaraz.

In its daily weather report, the Met Office said, “Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.”

The PMD said that heavy falls are also likely at scattered places in Sindh, eastern Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

During the past 24 hours, Karachi’s Gulshan-e Hadid received 102 mm of rainfall, Sadr 60mm, Quaidabad 49mm, University Road 45mm, Gadap Town 37mm, Saadi Town 30mm, Korangi 25mm, Jinnah Terminal 21mm, and Nazimabad 13mm.

The PMD warned that flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of DG Khan, RY Khan, Bahawalpur, Karak, Bannu, Kohat, DI Khan, Tank and Waziristan on August 18.

It further said that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazir Abad and Mirpurkhas on August 18 and 19.