Kate Hudson shares a fun glimpse of kids: watch

Kate Hudson is sharing fun moments with millions of fans on social media.



On Tuesday, the Something Borrowed actress turned to Instagram and posted a video of her two sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham "Bing," 11 as they rocked out in their garage while mom Hudson documented the sweet sibling moment.

In the video shared on Instagram, Ryder jams out on the electric guitar while his little brother plays the drums. In full rock and roll fashion, both boys whip their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

"My boys What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time," writes the Bride Wars star, 43.



"What a good big brother," she says of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time. "

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 3½, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In May, the Fabletics co-founder posted a family photo on Instagram with her children to celebrate Ryder's high school graduation.

In no time, fans showered the adorable post with lots of heart emojis in the comments section.

One said, “Amazing.”

Reese Witherspoon also appreciated the jam as she dropped clapping emojis.



