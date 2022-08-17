‘Sad’ Prince Harry ‘so hateful of Royal Family’: ‘Make or break moment’

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning over the contents of his memoir, considering he’s “made his decision, and chose his wife.”

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin, in her interview with Daily Star.

She began by highlighting the dangers of breaking the Royal Family's veil of privacy and admitted, “They're obviously breaking lots of family privacy if Harry brings out his memoir.”

“It's very sad that he's got to this stage why he's so hateful when he's got what he wanted. He wanted to leave. He wanted a wife. He chose his wife. I think that it will just show them up.”