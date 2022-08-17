BTS Jungkook effortlessly pulls off 'Vampire Look' for a mystery project

BTS hearthrob Jungkook stuns in Handsome Vampire look in a concept film shared on the band's official twitter account.
The concept film is said to be a part of his upcoming mystery project.
In the film, the idol could be seen dressed in vintage garb, subtly imitates a vampire while with things like fire and a book. The video is filmed in a castle to in alignment with the entire Vampire theme.
Previously, official social media accounts of BTS shared Jungkook's intense photo with a caption 'Coming Soon' hinting about his newbie project.
For those unversed, the starlet is reportedly being featured in upcoming project Me, Myself and Jungkook ‘Time Difference’ Special 8 Photo-Folio.
