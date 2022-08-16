Idris Elba and wife Sabrina once terrified by unexpected visitor during an intimate shower

Legendary actor Idris Elba has spoken about the time his intimate shower with his wife Sabrina was interrupted by a 'tiny, wet bat' and how his wife will never let him forget about it.

The Luther star says that his wife thought that his reaction was hilarious that she "still makes fun of him."

Speaking to Men's Journal, Idris said: "I was shooting in Limpopo. My wife was there and we were going to have some fun in the shower.



"Some morning romance, you know? She got in, then I followed her and closed the door. But then I looked down and clinging for life to the inside shower door handle was this bat.

"A tiny, wet bat. I hate bats. It was freaky as f***. I jumped out of the shower so fast. My wife makes fun of me about it to this day — 'You left me in the shower with a bat!'"



Idris Elba was filming in South Africa when his romantic moment with wife turned into a terrifying scene.