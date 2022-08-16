Amber Heard claims she has new evidence against former husband Johnny Depp

File Footage

Amber Heard claimed of having "new evidence" against former husband Johnny Depp after hiring new legal counsel to appeal the verdict of libel case.

After firing her attorney Elaine Bredehoft, the Aquaman star has hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr as her lead appellate counsel.

"When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision—to paraphrase a famous quote—not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning,'" the actor’s spokesperson told E! News.

"A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light," the statement added.

After losing the libel case against Depp and being ordered to pay $10.4 in damages to her former husband, Heard filed a motion to appeal the verdict.

Now, the actor is claiming to have new evidence that was not presented during the six-week trial that was live streamed across the globe.