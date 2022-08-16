Jason Sudeikis seen for first time in Richmond after losing custody battle

Jason Sudeikis was pictured for the first time since losing his custody battle with ex-Olivia Wilde.
He and Olivia began dating in 2011, and got engaged in 2013, but split within 2020. They are parents to son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, five.
On Monday, Jason, 46, was pictured in character on the set of the popular Apple TV series Ted Lasso in Richmond.
In the pictures, shared on DailyMail Jason looked deep in thought as he sipped on coconut water while wearing a casual T-shirt and khaki trousers.
Meanwhile, Olivia, who is now in a relationship with Harry Styles, 28, won the New York custody battle against Jason after a judge ruled that California is her children's home state.
