Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets approval of Indian official amid boycott

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha received online appreciation by Indian Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.
As per Times of India, Mann appreciated the film via Twitter, saying: "Today I got a chance to watch the movie Laal Singh Chaddha... a movie that gives a message to maintain mutual brotherhood and not let seeds o f hatred grow in tender hearts."
"Congratulations to Aamir khan and his team...", the Chief Minister added.
Earlier actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Aamir's performance in the film, making netizens upset and they started bashing the actor for the same.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.
Angelina Jolie has been feeling 'bittersweet' after dropping off Zahara to college
Royal family reportedly fears that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will slam senior royal members
Experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘scrambling for makeovers’
Prince Harry is expected to be 'an abject betrayal of' the Queen
Prince William and Kate Middleton is not big enough to accommodate their kids' nanny
Royal expert recently dished on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can further lose their popularity