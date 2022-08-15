Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets approval of Indian official amid boycott

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' received the appreciation of Indian Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha received online appreciation by Indian Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.

As per Times of India, Mann appreciated the film via Twitter, saying: "Today I got a chance to watch the movie Laal Singh Chaddha... a movie that gives a message to maintain mutual brotherhood and not let seeds o f hatred grow in tender hearts."

"Congratulations to Aamir khan and his team...", the Chief Minister added.

Earlier actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Aamir's performance in the film, making netizens upset and they started bashing the actor for the same.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.