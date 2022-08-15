KE increases load-shedding duration up to 14 hours in Karachi

A blackout in Pakistan plunged much of the country, including its economic hub Karachi, into darkness on January 10, 2021. AFP/File

KARACHI: The K-Electric, the sole power distribution company in Karachi, has increased the duration of electricity load-shedding up to 14 hours, multiplying the miseries of the citizens amid the monsoon season, it emerged on Tuesday.

The K-Electric is carrying out three to four hours of load-shedding after every three hours in high-loss areas. At night, the power supply is suspended for four hours in the areas.

People living in Bahadurabad, Kharadar, II Chundrigar Road, City Railway Colony, Lyari, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Scheme 33 and other areas were experiencing the worst power breakdowns.

The previously exempted areas are also facing hours-long load-shedding on daily basis.