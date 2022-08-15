KE increases load-shedding duration up to 14 hours in Karachi

KARACHI: The K-Electric, the sole power distribution company in Karachi, has increased the duration of electricity load-shedding up to 14 hours, multiplying the miseries of the citizens amid the monsoon season, it emerged on Tuesday.
The K-Electric is carrying out three to four hours of load-shedding after every three hours in high-loss areas. At night, the power supply is suspended for four hours in the areas.
People living in Bahadurabad, Kharadar, II Chundrigar Road, City Railway Colony, Lyari, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Scheme 33 and other areas were experiencing the worst power breakdowns.
The previously exempted areas are also facing hours-long load-shedding on daily basis.
Day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in federal capital and 21-one gun salute in provincial headquarters
PTI chairman decides to "go to the people"; announces plans to hold rallies in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Islamabad...
On eve of Independence Day, PM Shehbaz Sharif says nation needs to revive passion that led to creation of Pakistan
Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon pleads with IHC to extend physical remand of PTI leader
Imran Khan says there was an objectionable sentence in Gill's statement
FIA also seeks list of PTI office-bearers who are allowed to operate party's bank accounts