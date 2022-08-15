Video: Watch Mukesh Ambani celebrates Independence Day with wife Nita and grandson

India’s business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is celebrating the country’s 75th Independence Day with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani. Photo: Twitter/screengrab/@ANI

NEW DELHI: As India turns 75 today (Monday), the country’s richest man and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani celebrated its diamond jubilee with his wife Nita Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, Mukesh Ambani can be seen enjoying a national song holding his grandson Prithvi Ambani, while his wife is waving the national flag.

It is pertinent to mention here that India marked the 75th anniversary of independence today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a speech from Delhi's historic Red Fort, which was decorated with portraits of freedom fighters and guarded by mechanical elephants.

Following a 21-gun salute, reportedly executed using howitzers made domestically for the first time under Modi's "Make In India" industrial strategy, the prime minister said Indians should shed "colonialism in our minds and habits".

"Hundreds of years of colonialism has restricted our sentiments, distorted our thoughts. When we see even the smallest thing related to colonialism in us or around us, we have to be rid of it," Modi said in a 90-minute speech from the ramparts of the fort in the Indian capital.