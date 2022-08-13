PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa’ to be held in Lahore tonight

Ousted Pakistan´s prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on "Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan's Destabilisation" in Islamabad. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PTI on Saturday will hold its ‘Haqiqi Azaadi Jalsa’ in Lahore tonight where party chief Imran Khan will address his supporters.

Khan’s party is set to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan's independence at the rally and the the former prime minister is expected to talk about his journey of Haqiqi Azadi (real freedom).

Supporters of the former PM have started flocking to the venue of the public gathering where they will be reciting the national anthem with their leader Khan at midnight.

In a video message released on Twitter yesterday (Friday), the former premier requested his supporters and followers to show up at the gathering.

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” the PTI chief said in his video message.

Speaking about the party’s power show and the support Khan has been getting, PTI leader and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri said that the nation stands with Imran Khan.



He also said that the PTI chairperson will send the nation a message of true freedom at the public gathering tonight.

Other party leaders have made claims that the jalsa tonight will be one of the biggest in the history.

The party had earlier scheduled the gathering to take place in Islamabad’s Parade Ground. But the venue was later shifted to Lahore after the federal capital’s administration did not allow them to gather supporters at the venue in the wake of TLP’s objection.

PTI also received immense criticism for its jalsa being held in Lahore’s hockey stadium, as astroturf inside its premises has been removed to accommodate attendees.