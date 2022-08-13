Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha sides with Amber Heard against Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle has left Hollywood celebrities divided.

Most of high profile celebrities were reluctant to follow Depp on Instagram after the Hollywood star lost his case against a British newspaper that had called him a wife beater.

He also lost a lot of work after being accused of domestic violence by his former wife.

The likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jason Moma started following the actor after his recent victory over Amber Heard in a defamation lawsuit.

While several celebrities are following both the actors, there are some who have taken sides in the dispute.

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick, who rose to global fame for her work in hit TV series Vikings, is prominent among those who are following Amber Heard.

She has avoided following Johnny Depp despite his court victory.

According to latest reports, some celebrities have withdrawn their likes from Depp's Instagram post which he shared after winning the case.